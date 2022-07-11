Several robberies in the Augsburg area over the weekend

The Augsburg Criminal Police Service requests relevant information about burglaries in Antonsviertel, Firnhaberau and Kriegshaber by calling 0821/323-3810.

Big surprises for thieves in Antonsviertel

Yesterday, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at about 11:30 a.m., an 80-year-old citizen of the multi-party estate in Fritz-Hintermeier-Strasse (helped live in the range of a single-digit house number) returned to his home. apartment. The old man had to realize that the apartment door was only locked, but no longer locked. In the next moment, an unknown man approached him from the apartment, and then fled the property through a stairwell. But on a spot inspection, the pensioner was unable to determine any damage caused by theft. He described the unknown robber as follows: about 50 years old, about 180 cm tall, short hair, mustache; He wears a light sleeveless jacket and long dark pants.

A larger amount of cash was caught in Fernhaberau

On Saturday 9 July 2022, between 12:00 noon and 12:45 noon, the unknown perpetrator used the brief absence of the apartment owners, who were out shopping, to break into their apartment in Schillstrasse (home numbers area 130/apartment). When the residents returned, the apartment door was open, and cash in the five-digit lower euro range, which the unknown perpetrator had taken, was lost from one room.

Burglary takes jewelry in Kriegshaber

During the crime period from 26 June to last Saturday 9 July 2022, an unknown perpetrator allegedly entered a detached house in Untere Osterfeldstraße (area with low two-digit house numbers) through a basement window. From the property, he stole various items of jewelry (including finger jewelry, necklace, and Swarovski jewelry) in the lower four-digit euro range. The value of the damage caused was about 1,000 euros.