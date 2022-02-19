Britain clears rubble from deadly storm in Europe

London (AFP) – Crews were clearing fallen trees on Saturday and working to restore electricity to nearly 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe recovered from one of the most devastating storms in recent years.

At least nine people died from falling trees in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. The Friday meteor – dubbed by the British and Irish weather services Eunice, and Zineb in Germany – was the second meteor to hit the area in a week.

A church tower in Wales, southwest England, has been blown away by winds, tearing off parts of the roof of the O2 Arena in London and leaving a trail of destroyed trees and damaged buildings in several countries.

A gust of wind with a temporary speed of 196 km/h (122 mph) was recorded over the Isle of Wight on Friday. If confirmed, it would be the strongest ever recorded in England.

British Rail said “roads across much of Britain” were still affected on Saturday morning and disruptions would continue to service throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, strong winds could be seen off the coasts of southern England and Wales on Saturday, which could add to the damage, while snow and ice could cause problems in the north.