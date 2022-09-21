Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona – moves to the United States

At the end of the season, it is very likely that FC Barcelona will lose its next identification number. More than a decade later, Sergio Busquets is said to be looking for a new challenge that he might find in the USA.

It seems that Sergio Busquets has decided to leave Barcelona at the end of this season. According to Sport, the 34-year-old will accept the offer of Inter Miami, for which he will play from next season.

Busquets’ contract with Barcelona expires after this season, it would be the end of an era. The Spain international has been at the Blaugrana for 17 years. Despite his advanced age, Busquets still plays a major role.

Reportedly, Inter Miami bid for Busquets’ signature over a year ago. During this summer’s US tour, there was reportedly another exchange with the club, which is co-owned by football legend David Beckham.