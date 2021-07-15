Sending humans into space.. ISRO’s Kaganyan project.. Vikas engine test success | Isro successfully conducts the third test on the Vikas engine that will launch the Gaganyaan mission

Delhi

Oy- Vigneshkumar

Publication date: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 7:05 [IST]

New Delhi: ISRO has announced that testing of the engine used in the Kaganyan project has been successfully completed.

ISRO, also known as the Indian Space Research Organization, has launched a program to take humans into low Earth orbit. Tests for the project, nicknamed Kaganyan, are in full swing.

ISRO today announced the successful testing of the engine used in the Kaganyan project. The test was conducted at the ISRO Center at Kavalkinaru Mahendragiri in Nellai, Tamil Nadu.

Don’t get discouraged.. ISRO has developed a collective plan.. A robot for space next year.. Kaganyan update!

A statement from ISRO said, “The Vikas liquid-powered engine for the GSLV MKII was successfully tested. The engine ran for 240 seconds. The results were as expected.”

It is noteworthy that four Indian players selected for the Kaganyan project are now training in Russia.

Get instant news throughout the day Allow notifications You have already subscribed

Summary in English Isro successfully conducted the third long-term hot test on the Vikas liquid-fueled engine for the Gaganyaan Program.

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:05 [IST]