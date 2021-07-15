Dembele undergoes surgery today in Finland

Ousmane Dembele He will have surgery today in Türkü (Finland), approximately two hours by road from Helsinki, of a biceps tendon slip in his right knee he suffered on June 19 on the second day of Eurocop In view of Hungary in Budapest. the end of Barcelona It will once again pass into the hands of the eminent Finnish surgeon Leave

lambinin, who actually intervened on February 12, 2020 for a complete rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in his right leg, as it is now, from which he did not recover after his injury on November 27, 2019 against Borussia Dortmund At Camp Nou. The timeout for this time is four months, so he will not be able to reappear until the end of October, with the first quarter of La Liga already played.





This will also be the third time Dembele It is running Finland Such as lambinin I was already part of the medical team led by the doctor Contact

Orava. The Frenchman went to his operating room on September 19, 2019 at the New Hospital in Helsinki, two days after his first injury as a footballer. Barcelona. Muscle rupture of the biceps femoris in the left leg, which he suffered at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe It was the beginning of “Through the Cross” that has accompanied him since his signature from Bo

s

ussia



Dortmund in August 2017.

The Frenchman, who is most prepared to renew the contract that expires in 2022 already before the injury, managed only to play 118 official matches with 30 goals and 21 assists in his first four seasons in camp

new.







