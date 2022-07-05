Sena offers work to blue-collar workers in New Zealand; Salary and how to apply

The Job offer It is directed to Workers Colombians. The call consists of 100 vacancies and will remain open until August 12, so those interested can actually register and apply.

The main functions of the laying are covering and plastering surface walls, construction and installation of prefabricated units, veneering and waterproofing, repair and assembly of wooden and Guadua structures.

(Also read: Banco Popular offers job opportunities: salaries of up to 13 million dollars and various benefits)

New Zealand It offers job opportunities for Colombians

The Signal He explained that technicians or construction technicians are needed, with two years of experience and knowledge in handling the following tools: circular saw, angle grinder, cordless drill, jig saw, miter saw, knob, and hammer hammer. As for the language Applicants must have a basic knowledge of the English language.

A basic monthly salary is offered between From 6 to 8 million pesoswhich means approximately 4000 New Zealand dollars. According to Numbeoa portal that specializes in budgets, with just over 1,621 New Zealanders living well in that country, So it is a good opportunity for those looking for new horizons.

Finally, the Seine clarified that the shifts are handled from Monday to Sunday and the workplace is Auckland.

Read also









Persons interested in participating in this job call must comply with 100% of the required profile. In addition, they have to register their CV in Sina Public Employment Agency website and application.