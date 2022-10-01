SEMANA warns of a new form of fraud with Nqui and Daviplata

In social networks, users have denounced a new form of fraud through banking applications such as Nqui and DaviPlata, This will directly affect merchants who use this type of transaction to receive funds from their customers.

As evidenced by a user on social networks, it is an application that simulates transactions of this type of bank account, Thus the issuance of a proof of payment and even an instant text message arrives at the seller’s phone, making it look like a real money transfer And the merchant does not doubt the money.

However, when checking the account on the phone, the seller realizes that the transfer does not exist and that his money did not arrive, so it was set up.

Scammers have now created an ‘app’ that generates payment receipts from these two apps and they seem to work just like the real app The complainant said, noting that this type of fraud has become common.

They take advantage of instant speed and goodwill, and sometimes embarrassment of people, to rob them. So, every time you receive a payment through these platforms, check directly in your ‘app’ and don’t rely on receipts or text messages,” He recommended the woman, drawing attention to society.

He immediately reported that an unofficial dealer had suffered this type of fraud for a product that cost about 2 million pesos.so some people make a group to help him.

“I know this, because that’s how they robbed a peddler I know and who I’ve been working with for four years to supply Panini sheets. They stole $1,800,000, The woman explained, confirming that the man sells sheets and albums of a well-known brand.

A text message that promises millionaire profits is hiding a serious scam

Several Twitter users used the platform to expose a file A new form of fraud developed by sending a series of text messages and WhatsApp messagesAnd the Where a huge amount of money is given through cryptocurrencies.

These messages provide a default username and password to log into a virtual website account for exchangewhere there will be a file A large amount of USDT, a cryptocurrency that deals with an equivalent value of a dollar (USD).

In some texts revealed on social networks, the potential victim is notified that he has gained access to an account that supposedly contains $685,000, an amount at today’s exchange rate. Representing just over 3000 million pesos (Specifically $3,070,042,990). Likewise, the communication warns that the benefit should not be “shared with anyone”.

People who get scammed quickly click on a file Link accompanying the message and are immediately directed to the purported location of the funds; In said portal, they will have to provide some data. Then, the user is directed to a wrong web portal where Shows the millionaire balance of 685,000 USDthrough which fraudsters keep their victim’s attention.

When the user intends to Transfer the Millionaire Balance to your Cryptocurrency Walletyou will have to enter your access codes And this is exactly where cybercrimes end up stealing the data needed to steal money from their victims.