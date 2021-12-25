So Jio Happy New Year 1 Year Plan – Best Jio Prepaid Plans . arrives

Geo customers now have prepaid plans for Happy New Year. These offers are available in plans of Rs 2545. Geo customers with Rs 2545 plans get 1.5GB of data per day as well as unlimited voice calls with 365 days validity. These plans are valid for one day. These offers are valid until January 2nd.

Now look at the cashback offers available to Reliance Jio customers. For the Rs 299, Rs 666 and Rs 719 plans, customers will get a 20% refund of the amount you recharge. See offers.

The Rs 299 plans provide Reliance Jio customers with 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls, these plans are currently available for 28 days.

Similarly, Reliance Jio customers get 20% cashback on Rs 299 plans. Next is plans for 666 rupees. On Rs 666 plans, Reliance Jio customers get 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls, these plans are currently available to customers with a validity of 84 days.

Similarly, Reliance Jio customers get 20% cashback on Rs 666 plans. The latest cashback plan is Rs 719, these plans offer Reliance Jio customers 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls, and is currently available with a validity of 84 days.

