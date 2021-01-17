Secrets of Kazakhstan’s Economy

A good neighborly foreign policy, an internal political system that allows for the complete preservation of stability within the country and a dynamic economy, full of possibilities with ample room for improvement. The Kazakhstan It is ready to storm a major space on the global chessboard for the 21st century. We can say that in Nur-Sultan – as the former capital Astana has been named since 2019 – a modernization process is underway that could soon – indeed: very soon – turn the largest and richest country in Central Asia into one of the most important logistical, economic and financial centers of the region.

The region, among other things, is itself important due to the trade flow awakened by the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. Which considers the Kazakh government to be a leadership axis at the highest level, resulting in an idealized trait between East and West. As if that were not enough, the brilliance of the Kazakh economy is still possible thanks to the progressive reforms implemented by the local government, led by Kasim Jomart Tokayev. We mention in particular the recent national parliamentary elections. On this occasion, signs of the gradual development of the multiparty system were seen. A decisive step forward has allowed the country to “expand civic participation in the social and political life of our country,” as Tokayev himself asserted.

Growth prospects

Kazakhstan has one Foreign Policy Which can be defined as multi-vector. That is, it maintains close relations with most world powers, from China to Russia via the United States. Internationally, Nur-Sultan is a member of the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). ), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Cooperation Council for Turkish-Speaking Countries, and also participate in NATO’s Partnership for Peace program.

It is also necessary to emphasize that Kazakhstan is also one of the founders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which underlines the country’s desire to make its economy increasingly dynamic by focusing onRegional integration (And universal). As if that were not enough, the Central Asian country was elected a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 and is, so far, the first Central Asian country to be elected to one of the United Nations’ most authoritative governing bodies. . In short, we are talking about a country that wants to grow.

Stability and dynamism

Nur-Sultan is a very important partner for Italy, as he mentioned ilGiornale.itDuring a press conference, the Kazakh ambassador, Sergey Nurtaev. The Italian companies Kazakhstan has more than 160 (including Eni), while the trade exchange between the two countries has breached the € 8 billion ceiling. For example, Italy also buys wheat from Kazakhstan, and uses it in the production of pasta, one of Italy’s typical concessions. Given the trilogy formed by government reforms, the stability of the Kazakh context and the inclusion of the entire region in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, we are facing a nation that must be watched. In fact, its environment promises to be increasingly ideal for striking deals capable of ensuring mutual benefits.