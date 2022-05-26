Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Switzerland

EFE

Mexico City / 05.25.2022 05:20:00

Local newspaper Le Matin reported that a new case of monkeypox, the second confirmed case in Switzerland, was diagnosed in the city of Geneva of a patient who had recently arrived from Spain.

According to the Geneva Cantonal Ministry of Health, the infected person is in good health, did not need to be hospitalized, and is isolated at home.

The first case in Switzerland was confirmed on May 21 in the canton of Bern. This is the first monkeypox outbreak in which transmission routes have been discovered outside of endemic areas, in West and Central Africa.

Less dangerous than traditional smallpox, a disease that was eradicated from the world 40 years ago and usually presents with symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle fatigue, and rashes on the face, hands, feet, eyes or genitals.

It is spread by droplets and also by direct physical contact, and in recent weeks experts have made it clear that it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization confirmed at least 131 cases and 108 other suspects in various countries in Europe, America, Asia and Oceania, with Spain the most confirmed infected country (40), followed by Portugal (37). . and the United Kingdom (20).

grb