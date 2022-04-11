Screams from balconies show the despair of Shanghai residents over confinement | the society

Shanghai in recent days has seen almost horrific scenes, with residents seemingly mired in a strict siege.

It is known that China chose the “zero COVID” strategy To control an epidemic, which, in his case, consists of confining entire cities to localized outbreaks.

In this context, a desperate situation was recorded last weekend in Shanghai (24 million people), where people complained about Strict quarantine from their balconies.

The last report from that country reported 27,595 new infections, including 26,411 were asymptomatic positive.

As reported by the media guardianThe videos were captured by an epidemiologist from that city, whose name is withheld.

However, the records were published on social networks such as Twitter, where they spread very quickly to this day.

Shanghai residents live on their own balcony for change and protest against feeding purposes. A drone apparaît: «Veuillez respect covid restrictions. Check the desire for your freedom. N’ouvrez pas la fenêtre et ne chantez pas. pic.twitter.com/xs61qCNRck – Kiss (@KissK88572301) April 11, 2022

Please respect COVID restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Don’t open the window and don’t sing.” Heard of the drone.

The analysis indicates that the situation will be particularly alarming, since the population has suffered from a lack of food.

Without going any further, they detailed, last weekend they signed up Looting in some supermarkets.

And the city of 25 million people entered a gradual confinement last week, causing panic in some areas.

Isolation facilities continue to fill in new cases and authorities maintain their strict health protocols, which include separating infected children from their parents if they test negative. A senior Shanghai official admitted the city was “unprepared” for the outbreak.

This outbreak is affecting the economy and analysts are lowering growth forecasts due to factory closures and the confinement of millions of consumers. Everything seems desperate in Shanghai