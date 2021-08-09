Schwind-Weg opened with a high | free press

The themed route from Beutha to Raum opened on Saturday. Nearly 100 hikers embarked on the 4.8 kilometer walk, which is now called the “Schwind Weg” after the initiator and chief designer Joachim Schwind. Within a year, Schwind put 750 hours of volunteer work into the project. he have…

Themed trail From Beutha to Raum officially opened on Saturday. Nearly 100 hikers embarked on the 4.8 kilometer walk, which is now called the “Schwind Weg” after the initiator and chief designer Joachim Schwind. Within a year, Schwind put 750 hours of volunteer work into the project. He created scripts and design cartoons and discussed the installation of the 27 panels with the land owners, which will allow hikers to learn about the history of the place in the future. The path leads from the former village prison near the sports stadium, through Nicole List’s second house, Alte Schmiede and Beuthenteich to Raum, Pfüllerteich and the main workshop. At the inauguration, the city of Stolberg also published a hiking brochure with all the stops and lots of basic information. (Toil)