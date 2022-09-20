Schorndorf’s professional cyclist Yannick Stemmel at the start of two World Cup races in Australia – Rems-Murr-Sport

The World Road Championships has been held in Wollongong (Australia) since Sunday. The Federation of German Cyclists (BDR) has nominated Yannick Stemmel of Schorndorf for two races: this Wednesday, the 26-year-old will begin the mixed group time trial and Sunday in the men’s 270-plus kilometer road race. Steimle’s focus is initially on the time trial. “The medal would be great,” he says. “If all goes well, we can do it.”

Schorndorfer didn’t have much time to prepare and acclimatise, he only got off the plane a day before he left for the first time in Australia. He is still relatively relaxed and in good spirits. Last week, he was still working with his team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl on the Tour of Luxembourg. The goal was to get back in shape after breaking his collarbone and undergoing surgery at the beginning of August.

I feel better every day

According to Stemmel, he has made good progress. “I wasn’t expecting results in Luxembourg,” he says. But he went through the week well and felt better every day. “I was really looking forward to trying the time, but unfortunately the weather has slowed down.” Steimle belongs to the group that had to ride in the rain for half an hour. “The candidates were in a later group, so the ring dried up again.” Despite the poor conditions, Steimle was only a minute behind the winner. “I think if the track was dry, I could have finished in the top five.”

After almost the last stage in Luxembourg, the plane to Australia took off from Frankfurt – with confident Yannick Stiemel on board. “I feel positive.” Also because the shoulder injury and bruise in the groin didn’t bother him anymore.

Jannik Steimle went straight from the airport to check out the track in Wollongong, a town of 260,000 people in the state of New South Wales. “The course is technically very demanding, and there are many curves and roundabouts,” he says. The cycle is relatively irregular, but that suits him. He’s a bit worried about the weather forecast, it’s supposed to rain in the afternoon. The good thing is that the medal candidates got started within a quarter of an hour. “This means that there must be equal conditions.”

Hazards are in teams of six. The Mixed Team Time trial replaces the previous Team Time trial. The first three men go to the course. As soon as they crossed the finish line, the three women took off on the ring. “I think we have a chance of winning a medal, even if the competition is very strong,” Steimle says. Of course, a lot depends on your condition today.