Schopfheim: more space for all-day care – Schopfheim

Despite the problems that the pandemic has caused thus far and will continue to cause, things are going well, explains Volker Henschel, Deputy Managing Director of Diakonisches Werk and team leader Alexandra Muller.

The team is currently tasked with developing a new concept of educational content and presentation – but here one encounters a spatial limitation.

The necessity of investing in rooms and outdoor spaces

As the managing director and team leader explained in the report, further investments are indispensable in order to make buildings and their equipment more suitable for children on the one hand, but also to make them more attractive for educational work on the other hand.

For example, the relaxation room, classified as too small, does not satisfy the need for “rest and comfort”. This in turn has an impact on social interaction and makes work more difficult, according to the written balance sheet.

The same applies to outdoor areas – there is also a need to work here. Not only that the kindergarten containers would have taken up significant space. Officials are also concerned about losing focus on redesigning the outdoor area, which has been repeatedly put off for years. There is currently not enough green space, but there are generously shaded areas and only one piece of play equipment of interest to children. In general, the external space is sufficient, but it is “far from” the needs-based design, as they say.

Solutions are being discussed internally, according to Mayor Dirk Harcher.

After all, the topic will also concern the municipal council, and, by the way, also against the background of the upcoming legal right to all-day care.