Schoettle-Areal in Stuttgart: creating space for apartments, culture and crafts – Stuttgart

At the summer festival at Erwin-Schoettle-Platz in Stuttgart, requests were drawn up for the use of the vacant buildings on the site.

Residents of Erwin-Schoettle-Platz and students of the University of Stuttgart agree: if the buildings that will become vacant in the coming years in Erwin-Schoettle-Areal are used correctly, they can contribute to the enrichment of the entire region of Heslach.

At their Saturday afternoon summer party in Erwin-Schoettle-Platz, they reported guests about their concerns about tours of the site, among other things. “The GSO will move in at the end of 2023. We wanted to prevent vacancies there, because we need affordable living space and space for artistic and social projects. Space for this is scarce,” said Sabine Fogel of Solidarity Neighborhood Schwetel-Ariel initiative, which has about 20 members. So much so that the city has to take it over at once to make something out of it.

50 possibilities

Since 2020, since the initiative drew attention to this, nothing has happened. “What we need is temporary use of the building, including artists,” she says. The initiative has already identified about 50 interested parties as potential temporary users. She hopes that later apartments will be built in the renovated building, “but also craft, ecological and social areas.”

Friedrich Thunk teaches at the University of Stuttgart in the Integrated Urbanism and Sustainable Design course. She notes that the university buildings that currently house the institutes will be vacant around 2035. This is why a group of 19 of her students is formulating the potential development of the quarter using scientific standards. “In the first phase of the project, the students analyzed the whole area. They dealt with the social, cultural, economic infrastructure and housing in the area.” This gives you an idea of ​​what is needed in the area.







Results will be presented in mid-July

The second stage is the implementation. “It is important to create a mixed area where shops, social meeting points and artist areas, and cultural events can enter, and that affordable living space is created,” said Fredrik Thunk. She adds that small craft businesses have already expressed interest.

On July 16 and 17, students presented their results on Erwin-Schoettle-Platz.