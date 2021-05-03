Schmigadoon music comedy series will air worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

Schmijdon! Lorne Michaels’ original Apple Original musical comedy series, starring Cecilie Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, will air worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

Apple TV + has announced “Schmigadoon!” Lorne Michaels, a new six-episode musical comedy series starring Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-nominated Keegan-Michael. The Emmy Award-winning Key will be shown worldwide on Friday, July 16, with the first two episodes available. And watch new episodes every Friday

“Schmigadoon!” A popular musical parody from the Golden Age, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on Journey Back to build their relationship. But then they discover a charming town where everyone acts as if they had exited a musical in the forties, and then both discovered that they could not get out of it until they found the first season of “True Love.” Episode six of the series also stars Alan Cumming, Kristen Chenoweth, Aaron Tvette, Dove Cameron, Ariana Debuse, Fred Armison, Jaime Camille, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada, as well as Martin Short as guests.

“Schmigadoon!” , Co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, by Broadway Video and Universal Television, which is part of the Universal Studio Group. Cinco Ball works as a producer for the show and has composed all of the original songs for the series. This story was directed and produced by Barry Sonnenfeld. In addition to being the lead actor, Cecily Strong serves as executive producer and Ken Daurio works as a consultant, producer, and writer to Andrew Singer, with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

