Ducati double in Jerez: Miller leads Bagnaya, Quartararo out of control – MotoGP

Jack Miller (front) and Fabio Quartaro led the field for the longest time: in the end, the latter slipped to thirteenth. © APA / afp / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

At the Grand Prix in Spain and Australia – and Italy – rejoice. Jack Miller defeated Ducati in Jerez, ahead of team-mate Francesco Bagnaya and Japanese Takaki Nakagami. Last year’s winner, Fabio Quartararo, was eliminated from the thirteenth place starting his start.

There should have been a technical problem at Quartararo, because the Frenchman, who won at Jerez in 2020 and 2019, clearly set the tone in the first half of the race. After a bad start, he fell again to fourth and met the driver after the driver and led the field for a long time two seconds behind Miller. But from lap 12, the lead began to melt and one by one beat the disappointed Quartararo. Thirteenth should be on one of his favorite paths through the 22-year-old’s belly.

Miller especially took advantage of this. The Australian was always Quartaro’s first stalker and eventually beat teammate Francesco Bagnaya. The Spanish Grand Prix was a complete success for Ducati.

Veteran Valentino Rossi relegated to 17th. There were three failures, one of which was particularly exciting. Alex Marquez slipped off early and indicated that he might have injured his shoulder or arm. As a reminder, his brother Mark recently returned to MotoGP after recovering from a stubborn upper arm fracture.

