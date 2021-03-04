Scandinavian World Figure Skating Championships: Norwegians win the cross country relay

DrNorwegian cross-country skaters, led by superstar Therese Johuj, won the relay championship. Terrell Odense Wing, Heidi Wong, Juhoj and Helen Marie Voscholm on Thursday beat the quartet from Russia and Finland. The German national team, with Laura Gimmler, Katharina Hennig, Pia Fink and Victoria Karl, continued their fight for the bronze medal for a long time and ended up in fifth place.

For Johaug, it was already Allgäu’s third gold medal. With the Swedish reigning champion, Charlotte Kalla completely suddenly collapsed as the second runner in the 4x5km race, thus robbing her team of any chance to win a medal.

For Germany, first runner Gimmler moved to Hennig in seventh place. The 24-year-old showed a strong race and raised her team to third place. Fink took the position, but in the end Karl had no chance against Krista Barmakowski from Finland and World Cup captain in general, Jessica Dejens from the United States. Karl crossed the finish line after 1: 06.4 minutes from the winner.