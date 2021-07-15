scales scratching his hooves

toIngo Dorstoitz Close

The Eintracht professional would have given up his vacation and won four World Cup qualifiers with the Australian national team.

Last season ended too quickly for Agden Hrustek. Only when the Eintracht midfielder started to roll and played in his last three Bundesliga games, when he managed to equalize with a stunning goal while sitting against FS at Mainz 05, was the season nearing the finish line. “In the end, it was a successful season for me,” says the 25-year-old. Who went into overtime: Hrustic played another four World Cup qualifiers for Australia, all four won the “Aussies”, was in the starting lineup on three times and also scored one goal. “I’ve had a good time.”

Ajdin Hrustic, without a doubt, went on his short summer vacation with a warm feeling and heightened self-confidence. He spent them in Spain and Greece, not in the country of his birth. “If I wanted to quarantine in a hotel room for 14 days, I could have done it,” he says with a wide smile. Hrustic is happy to be back in Frankfurt, you can feel that, and you can also see him at the training ground. There is one fire and one flame. “I can’t wait to start over.”

Last season was very beneficial for him. The technician, gifted with a strong left foot, took his time to adapt and understand what was being asked of him. “I’ve improved, I’ve improved.” Initially, the Australian of Bosnian origin struggled with pace and strength of the match. When he made his first short stint in the preliminary round in Augsburg, the player from Groningen was amazed at how bothered he was by the time-limited appearance: “I thought: ‘Well, that was only 20 minutes…'” with a laugh.

Meanwhile, he’s getting used to the level and maybe he’ll score another dream goal like the one against Mainz in May. The blow is of particular importance. “You don’t score like that every day,” he says. “He has kept the dream of the Champions League alive.” In the end, it didn’t work out with the first class. The season was still great, he thinks, and adds with a touch of philosophy: “That’s how it is in life: Sometimes luck isn’t on your side and you don’t get what you want.”