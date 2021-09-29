Business Coach: Half Knowing Is Dangerous – Why You Should Enjoy Your TED Talks With Caution

Business psychologist Christian Fichter says why videos from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs can ruin your interview, and why Don’t make the world better.
Christian Fichter
At TED Talks, the best of the best bring their best rhetorical information to the heart of the matter. Presented perfectly, fresh and compelling. There are some practical tips for private and professional life included. Nice isn’t it? I thought so too. I even saw some videos from the field of psychology. Then I realized: there Give some problems.