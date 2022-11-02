Saxony’s prime minister promotes rural areas

The Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) used his civil dialogue in Bad Doeben to advocate for life away from the big cities. It is important to him that no one is left behind. He made a special appeal to young people.

Bad Dubin. “We have to talk to each other again, there are many topics,” Bad Douben Mayor Astrid Münster (WBD) told Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) some time ago. And since taking office in 2017, he has provided a convenient format – the public dialogue “MK Live”. On Tuesday, Kretschmer was a guest at Heide Spa and spoke to citizens about daycare, electricity and gas prices, and the future of the Free State. Before any conversation in Kursaal, there was a whistling outside. A group of about a dozen people greeted the guest from Dresden with a whistling party with the “We are the Red Line” poster. According to the police, the spontaneous meeting was previously recorded.

The Prime Minister received applause in Kursaal, and 250 citizens came – received an invitation or registered. They experienced humorous, attentive, listening attentively, and at times chatting and joking, the Head of State, who exchanged one or another humorous word with District Administrator Kay Emmanuel (independent) and Mayor Astrid Munster, who ran the matter. And who always tried to include the people in the room in his considerations.