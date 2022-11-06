Save two years to go to Qatar 2022 and that together; Is this enough?

2.5 million tickets have been sold so far for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

So far, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the most expensive in history.

In 2018, FIFA generated revenues of more than four billion dollars, more than half of what it recorded in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

November is the month when Qatar 2022 will become a reality for thousands of football fans. The World Cup, of course, was classified as historic, and undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events after the health emergency that prevented, among other things, the presence of fans in the stadiums.

We must not forget that the World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most profitable sporting events in it marketingtransmission rights, ticket sales, goodsand so on.

In this sense, in terms of sales of transmission rights and all kinds of goodsAnd the The International Football Association (FIFA) had already received 5 thousand and 518 million euros months before the sirens sounded..

However, for this edition, according to FIFA data, a very significant income is expected, especially because The last World Cup in Russia generated revenues of more than four billion dollars, more than half of what was recorded in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil..

Without a doubt, we are talking about one of the most important competitions in an era when the end of the pandemic is approaching and the experiences of live events have regained new importance for the masses.

So far, according to FIFA reports, more than 2.5 million tickets have been sold for this year’s sporting event, with Mexico, Qatar, the United States, England and the United Arab Emirates are the countries that will bring the most fans to the World Cup.

until, Mexico is in the top five One of the countries that have sold the most tickets so far. In addition to what has been announced by the highest governing body of football at the world level, During the first phase of ticket sales for Qatar 2022, just over 800,000 tickets were sold.

Save two years to go to Qatar 2022 and that together; Is this enough?

On TikTok, there is a video of a young man saving $5.00 and $10.00 pesos with the goal of raising as much as possible to live the Qatar 2022 experience.

By collecting money in a plastic container, the user shares with his followers the process that led him to collect all the coins to the point of separating them by denomination, and ultimately the composition of the amount.

In a second video, the fan revealed that he had collected 17,900 pesos of 10 coins and $14,320, figures totaling 32,220 pesos for his trip to Qatar 2022.

Indeed, according to what it reads in one of the comments to the second video, these savings will be used for “extra expenses” in Qatar 202, but … how much will it cost to go to the World Cup?

According to data from Maurice Dick, a business strategy consultant who is also a podcaster maker, going to Qatar 2022 could generate the following expenses: 47 thousand and 600 flight; 12 thousand and 500 dwellings; 2,200 meals, 13,200 tickets and a total of 1,740 pesos for additional expenses. The final amount will be 77,240 pesos per person. This is what it would cost to go to the World Cup for a week and think about three matches.

