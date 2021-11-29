Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter chief, Parag Agrawal is the new CEO

The change is at the top of Twitter.

Jack Dorsey has left Big Tech’s leadership with immediate effect: The company’s new CEO is Parag Agrawal, chief technology officer since 2017.

The news sent Twitter shares soaring, which rose more than 10% on Wall Street.

“I decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move forward with respect to its founders,” the social media co-founder said in 2006.

In 2008, he was forced to leave by one of the most important board members, Fred Wilson, but Dorsey regained control of his creation in 2015.

Over the years, Twitter has changed, among other things, abandoning the 140-character theme, and its headlines have gone up 85%. It also contributed to the increase in the popularity of the social network, the great use of it by former US President Donald Trump.

The former CEO decided to ban the platform from the New York businessman, but he also assumed part of the organization’s online responsibility to Congress, which then led to the attack on Congress on January 6.

Dorsey has also founded Square in his career, and is also its CEO. She owes most of her fortune to the electronic payment platform (total value of $12.3 billion). Twitter contributor Elliott Management tried to remove it last year by pointing fingers at the inability to run two publicly traded companies. At the end of the fight, an agreement was reached, according to which he could stay only as long as he achieved difficult performance goals.

Dorsey said he will also step down from Twitter’s board — chaired by Brett Taylor, chief operating officer of Salesforce.com — when his term ends in 2022 to give Agrawal a chance to establish itself as a leader without interference or pressure from. Founder.

(Unioneonline / F)

© All Rights Reserved