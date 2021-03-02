In the United States, Sons and Daughters of Italy is celebrating 41 years of heritage sharing and improvement

Celebrating 41 years in the past month, the local Sons and Daughters of Italy chapter in the United States has spent more than four decades sharing and promoting its heritage and culture.

“It’s a day like this.” Bob Riso, one of the original founding partners, said, “It was raining.” “We met a head of state who came from Morgantown in 1980 and arranged for us to stay at their home in Saint Jose from the old council office. We have been trying to follow him since then. So far so good. “

The group now meets every month at Kings in Spring Mills to socialize and meet up actively. The group sends out a newsletter each month, and makes donations to charity and scholarships as it operates as a non-profit organization and hosts annual night dance events in summer, Christmas and Columbus at regular hours.

It aims to preserve and standardize Italian heritage, which has helped promote local segregation.

“I was familiar with the system and it started with an advertisement in the Martinsburg newspaper,” Rizzo said. “We were able to get enough members. At the time, you had to find at least 15 members. There were no children of Italy in that field. We had a lot of people moving from places like New York, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey. There are no children.” A starting point and many of them grew up in cities. ”

The national organization was founded in 1905 as a way to help Italian immigrants who come to the United States start their lives in a new country.

“They need a job to help new immigrants, who at the time did not know the purpose, language and customs,” said the official, Anna Ciampa. They were there to help them. In fact, a Sicilian immigrant doctor named Vincent Selaro started the whole idea and then it spread a little nationwide. ”

The focus has shifted to the group today, with the local branch consistently having a strong presence and members, allowing Italian culture and heritage to spread. Italian Americans are one of the largest ethnic groups in the country.

“This is our strong belief in our rich heritage,” said Ciampa. “We have an incredibly rich tradition that few know about. Italians have done a lot for the betterment of humanity in the world. A few years ago, during one of our night dances, I talked about our discoveries and the contributions Italians made.”

From clocks and waterways to roads, medicines and many other things, it has roots and influence in Italian culture. Team leader Victor Triolo said the Tesla car has roots in Italy and connects the country’s diversity with a wide range of disciplines.

Maintaining the early family’s frame of mind is a major goal of the club, with members who recall the days when families were close together and the generations that moved into work farther away from the frame of mind.

“The focal point of this or Italian organization is about that word: family.” Riso said. “I was the last of 11, the family was tense. I won’t tell you every day, but it can happen every day. It was all about family and then the church. If something happens to a brother, the phone will ring. Wherever they are, they will come to your aid. “

Ciampa took this task a little further, reflecting on those beloved traditions found in the culture that were brought to the United States.

“Preserving and preserving traditions and traditions,” he said. “This is really our mission: to continue to develop our culture. Watch the richness of the arts. Go to Rome, go all over Italy, what happened there. First the Etruscans, the first Italians: Did you know that they invented the teeth? Contribute. The water they built is still there.”

“Sunday dinner was a dinner that brings us together as part of tradition. Little Italy used to be in many cities across the United States, and it’s now gone. This is the center. Sunday mass, go to the coffee shop later. Those traditions are brought here, and that’s a big problem.” He was truly born out of the pride we have in our heritage, the awareness of his wealth, the desire to preserve and pass on it, and to educate those around him. Italians know sauces, meatballs and pizza. Oh, there is so much more. ”

Noting the size of the country, Italy has 5,000 miles of coastline that is small enough to fit the state of Arizona, while also boasting 20 distinct regions, each with its own characteristics.

“It’s a small country, look at the powerful impact it had on the world,” said Ciampa. Italy is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Europe. People are no longer on your common paths. They go to small towns and appreciate their richness and simplicity. “

Since immigrants since the turn of the century have brought their heritage to the United States, this provided an opportunity to share that bond locally. Triolo was referring to the well-known and respected local families, Arsines of Italian descent, Sichariches, Judge David Cameletti and many more. From this wealth of knowledge and experience, the club often attracts speakers who can share what their culture means to them.

“Most of our speakers are doctors, lawyers, teachers, teachers, some businessmen and locals like Lorenzetis,” Triolo said. Most of our employees on both sides of Bodomac have been very successful. They come back in many ways. We are very fortunate to have an organization because of our heritage.

“It’s interesting to know when the generations started that. Now, you see the other generations. I think we could be the last generation with more inputs. Hopefully our next generation will progress, but no.”

The group is open to anyone of Italian ancestry to participate in the Frederick regions of East Fonhand, Washington and Maryland and in the nearby Virginia and Pennsylvania regions. It is open to non-Italian speaking people and admirers of culture, who are looking to learn and have more fun.

For more information, call Siamba at 681-242-3116 or Triolo at 304-676-2950.