Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan are vying for the last two tickets to Qatar 2022

The Asia Qualifiers he is going to world Cup From Qatar 2022 You’ll see past days in the March international window as the controversy over the last two direct venues is still alive Kingdom Saudi ArabiaAnd the Australia And the Japan In constant combat.

The green hawks They can stamp their ticket to the World Cup on this day. For now, they are leaders group b With 19 units and win China Their participation will be guaranteed.

The perfect place for Kingdom Saudi Arabia Staying in the lead is the tie between Australia and Japan, which will be played a few hours before. However, if you combine the victory of the green mortals with a defeat sucrosethe two guests from Group B will be confirmed.

In this context, Japan is self-reliant to advance, and they only have to win or draw against Australia. Otherwise you will have to wait for the latest a work day.

For group A, Iran And the South Korea They have already got their share of world Cup In particular, they will face each other on the penultimate day when it is decided who will take the lead. Currently, the Taeguk warriors They are in second place by two points.

The play-off is still going on. The United Arab Emirates He holds the third place in his hands Group ABut any neglect will take their place because they are waiting Lebanon And the Iraq Only three and four points lower, respectively.

On the penultimate day, The United Arab Emirates will be measured in Iraqwhile Iran will do the same with Lebanon. Syria has been destroyed.

