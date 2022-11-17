Samsung Galaxy S23: What are the technical data of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor | Mexico | Spain | MX | Play DEPOR

During the Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm Technologies announced the features of the latest mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same processor that will be installed in smartphones of the premium range at the end of 2022 and all of 2023, one of which is Samsung Galaxy S23. See what are the main features and which manufacturers will use the device.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 It will set a new standard for AI connected computing and will be adopted by OEMs and global brands such as ASUS Republic of Gamers, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMAGIC, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE, with the first commercial devices expected by the end of 2022. Today, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 It is the most talked about technology Samsung Galaxy S23 in all its variables.

“We’re passionate about empowering people to do more, and that’s why we built Snapdragon. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will revolutionize the landscape of flagship smartphones in 2023.Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Phones, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers groundbreaking AI, unprecedented connectivity and hero-level gaming, enabling consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device.”

Key pillars of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 experience

Snapdragon Smart: Powered by the Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers innovative artificial intelligence built throughout the system. Powered by the enhanced Qualcomm Hexagon processor, users can experience faster natural language processing with multilingual translation and advanced AI camera features. The Hexagon processor features new architectural improvements, including micro-tile heuristics and a larger tensor accelerator for up to 4.35x AI performance. It’s also the first Snapdragon mobile platform to support INT4 – a revolutionary AI micro-format – with a 60% performance/watt improvement for AI sustainable inference. The latest Qualcomm Sensing Hub, now featuring dual AI processors, supports intuitive experiences that enable personalized wake words. Additional features and tools are also expected from the Qualcomm AI Stack, such as Qualcomm AI Studio, so developers can bring next-generation AI applications to life.

snapdragon sight: This platform defines a new era of professional-quality camera experiences with the first cognitive ISP. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 automatically optimizes photos and videos in real time through semantic segmentation, which uses an AI neural network to make the camera aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothing, the sky, and more, individually optimizing them so that every detail receives a professional, customized image adjustment. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also set to support the new image sensors. Sony Semiconductor Solutions is the first company to develop Quad Digital Overlay HDR technology, tuned for Snapdragon. Samsung ISOCELL HP3, the first 200MP image sensor optimized for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, delivers professional-quality photos and videos. It’s also the first Snapdragon to include the AV1 codec with support for up to 8K HDR video playback at 60fps.

Snapdragon Elite Games: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 debuts new features from Snapdragon Elite Gaming, such as real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which brings realistic lighting, reflections, and lighting to mobile games. The improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers up to 25% faster performance, and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU enables up to 40% increase in power efficiency, so users can achieve level gaming with longer battery life. Gamers will also be able to experience realistic human characters in their games with the world’s first mobile-optimized support for the Unreal Engine 5 Metahumans Framework on Snapdragon.

Snapdragon Connectivity: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the world’s most advanced 5G platform, featuring unrivaled 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Powered by the Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System powered by the Qualcomm 5G AI Processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 harnesses the power of AI to enable 5G upload and download speeds, coverage, latency, and energy efficiency. It’s the first Snapdragon platform to support 5G + 5G / 4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active, harnessing the power and flexibility of two 5G SIM cards at the same time. This ultra-advanced platform also features the Qualcomm FastConnect™ 7800 connectivity system, which offers the lowest Wi-Fi 7 latency and dual Bluetooth connectivity for continuous immersion. Simultaneous high-band Multi-Link enables maximum Wi-Fi 7 performance worldwide, enabling fast, seamless connections while streaming, gaming, and more.

Snapdragon voice: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 supports Snapdragon Sound technology for outstanding and immersive music, calls, and gaming. It features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for complete immersion in ambient sound and support for 48kHz lossless music streaming, so every detail of the music sounds just the way the artist intended. Gamers can stay in the moment with the lowest latency ever at 48ms, enhanced by an integrated audio channel for clear communication with other players.

Snapdragon Safe: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile ecosystem is protected by Snapdragon Secure, which delivers the latest in isolation, encryption, key management, authentication, and more — all designed to protect user data and privacy. This premium level of protection limits data exposure and exploitation on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices.

