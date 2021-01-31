Samsung Galaxy S21 5G screen is comfortable for long time viewing

Jakarta –

In order to provide convenience to users in their activities, Samsung pays attention to every detail Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Not only the innermost part, but also the exterior design, which is the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is equipped with the latest screen technology, a 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD display. Dynamic AMOLED 2X was asked as a display panel with good contrast resolution, contrast often correlated with color performance.

With a high level of resolution, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G display is able to display a wide variety of colors with accuracy and precision. In addition, the 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen on this device has a very good response to light when taking photos and videos, so the resulting image is sharp and clear.

120Hz refresh rate capability is offered, making Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G screen very smooth for various activities. The refresh rate itself is the ability of the gadget’s screen to rescan images per second in hertz (Hz). The higher the refresh rate, the more promising the smartphone is for visualization, almost without distraction. So that it does not interfere with eyes and is comfortable to use for watching movies and videos and playing games.

120 Hz refresh rate is allowed for the screen Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Produce more frames per second, which affects the resulting animation. No wonder user scrolling activity becomes smoother. The combination of contrast, color, brightness, and refresh rate makes the multimedia activities on this smartphone more enjoyable.

You don’t have to worry about tired eyes, because Samsung Galaxy S21 5G It brings an added Eye Comfort Shield feature. Thanks to the built-in Eye Comfort Shield, this device’s screen is comfortable to use even for an extended period of time. Because the Eye Comfort Shield will automatically adjust the blue light filter while displaying time and content. Users can enjoy epic content on their phones for longer, without fear of eye strain.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is priced at IDR 12,999,000. For more information about this mobile phone, you can see it at the link following.

