Salvadoran president says US is losing credibility in Ukraine crisis

San Salvador, February 20 The President of El Salvador, Neb Bukele, said on his Twitter account on Sunday that Joe Biden’s government is “losing all the credibility it had” regarding the Ukraine crisis. Are they receiving 4 attack orders a week? The Biden administration is losing all remaining credibility It has. However, an alleged new thing has not happened,” the Salvadoran president posted in English, adding that it was a “strange strategy.” Bukele’s message addressed a CNN post that stated that “the United States has information indicating that orders have been sent to Russian leaders to initiate an attack on Ukraine, according to three sources.” The United States confirmed on Sunday that Russia had released its “evidence” for the invasion of Ukraine and warned that such aggression might be imminent because, according to US intelligence, the Kremlin had already given the order for the attack. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has argued that Moscow’s decision to prolong its military presence in Belarus for longer than originally announced is a prelude to an attack on Ukraine, something Russia denies. Najib Bukele’s government maintains a tense relationship with the United States and has clashed on Twitter with officials from the Joe Biden administration. Bukele also accused the United States of allegedly “alliance” with the Salvadoran opposition. Last November, the then US charge d’affaires in El Salvador, Jean Manis, said the Bukele government was “not showing any interest in improving the relationship”. EFE hs / ics