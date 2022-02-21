Contract negotiations with the British pound begin in the summer

Manchester City and Raheem Sterling have agreed to enter into post-season contract extension negotiations. Pavilion sale is also possible.
like a british newspaper times According to the report, City mainly want to extend the winger’s contract, which expires in 2023. However, if no agreement is reached on a new working paper, selling the England international is also an option.
In this way, the club of star coach Pep Guardiola wants to prevent Sterling’s transfer for free in the summer of 2023. In the event that Sterling does not extend his contract, there is a transfer fee of around 50 million euros.
Born in Jamaica, he moved from Liverpool to Manchester in 2015 for around €60 million. Since then, the spirited winger has scored 88 goals in 217 appearances for the current Premier League leaders and won three league titles.
Sterling has 12 points in 22 league games this season. In the Champions League, the attacking man directly participated in five goals in seven matches. Excellent class performance could also influence Sterling’s decision to stay with the Nationals. Should City win the championship this year, Sterling will have won all major titles at least once with his club and may be looking for a new challenge.
