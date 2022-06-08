Salone del mobile, in Milan, Fvg returns to be the protagonist

2021 closed with 2 billion export

On opening day Furniture Showroom Held on June 7 in Milan, the air you breathe is very positive for the entrepreneurs of Friuli Venezia Giulia who participate in the international event.

This is the concept expressed by the Regional Activities Adviser

productive Sergio Amedeo Beni Today it is in the Lombard capital where, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the world’s most important Made in Italy fairs and a center for creativity and furniture has resumed. Our lands are on time with 66 brands in all sectors related to furniture.

During various meetings of the representative of the regional executive

Was with entrepreneurs Friuli Venezia Giulia, clear back

Will resume and effervescenceAlthough this year Missing

Buyers coming to Milan appointment From Asia and Russia. Moreover, the suites present themselves to the general public in all their beauty and elegance thanks to the extremely elegant suites he has set up

Exhibitors, showing the vitality of the entire exhibition. In this sense, too

Entrepreneurs in our lands are doing their part,

Highlighting the excellence of Made in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Positive trend of Friulian companies

As the consultant noted during individual interviews with companies

Present at the exhibition, the sector shows a trend of more

Positive at the end of the year and the beginning of the new quarter, yes there is too

There are not a few concerns regarding the medium and long term; conflict in

The act affects international markets, causing a shortage of raw materials and ingredients to which is also added difficulty in finding skilled labour. The information collected will then be processed with colleagues on the Council to try to implement measures to effectively support the entire sector.

Also, on the sidelines of the exhibition’s meetings, the furniture sector appeared

In Friuli Venezia Giulia closed 2021 with cEqual export growth

16% compared to 2019to reach the quota in the absolute value

From 2 billion eurosa figure that represents an absolute record in the region.

Added to this is the fact that The first quarter of 2022 put a

Good performance and growth driven Residential world for homeAlso, the contract is starting to give good signals

Restart. Regarding the target markets for furniture

Made in our territory, the reference area is still standing

Europe. But from 2019 to today, the US region is growing, doubling the value of exports, just as the Middle East has also become one of the new markets with strong growth.

