Sailing – San Francisco – Australian crew wins biggest prize money in the sport of sailing

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa/lno) – Tom Slingsby and his Australian team won the highest prize money in international sailing. The Down Under crew won the season finale of the Grand Prix against San Francisco and raised $1 million for the second time in a row. The winner said: “More than money is that Australia comes first at the end. Money comes and goes, but glory lasts forever. I know it’s just an old saying, but we’re enjoying that feeling right now.”

The second season of the professional series on the F50 catamaran developed by billionaire Larry Ellison and GP boss Russell Coates came to its stunning conclusion on Monday night. Two violent collisions, a whale within sight of the track and challenging wind conditions caused dangerous scenes and a retirement and race abandonment.

America’s Cup winner Jimmy Spittel and his US team were forced into the final against Japan and Australia after a damaged boat wrecked and ended up finishing last. Australia won ahead of Japan. With this, Tom Slingsby, World Sailor of the Year, Olympic Laser Champion and America’s Cup winner, cemented his reputation as currently the most successful sailing man.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220328-99-700482 / 2