Ryder Cup 2021 Europe vs USA: Team and Team Leaders

43rd edition of Ryder Cup It takes place from September 24-26 in Whistling Straits (Wisconsin, USA). As usual, the preparation of the European and American teams that will face each other was a hybrid. part of templates They were able to qualify through an arrangement in which points were awarded for results in each tournament of the tournament, while others were chosen by the leaders, who always held a higher or lower stake depending on the circumstances.. The European, Padraig Harrington, left three of the members at his discretion, while the American Steve Stryker had six invitations in his hands. Here is the full list of each one:

For more information on players and captains, check out our Rider’s guide.

Europe John Ram (classification)

Tommy Fleetwood (ranking)

Terrell Hutton (ranking)

Lee Westwood (ranking)

Victor Hofland (ranking)

Bernd Weisberger (rankings)

Paul Casey (ranking)

Rory McIlroy (ranking)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (ranking)

Sergio Garcia (Option)

(Option) Ian Poulter (election)

Shane Lowry (select)

captain: Padraig Harrington