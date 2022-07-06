Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Vietnam

As announced by the Press and Information Department of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs the day before, Lavrov will begin his program of activities on Wednesday with wreath-laying ceremonies at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs and the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh.

He will later hold talks with Than Son, before holding meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

The source said that Lavrov will return to his country on a scheduled flight at 4:30 pm (local time).

During Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Russia, between last November and December, Hanoi and Moscow agreed to continue high-level political talks and strengthen cooperation in the fields of defense, security and military technology, on the basis of international law and for the good. Peace in the region and the world.

They also expressed their determination to make economic relations an important pillar of bilateral relations, considering that there is still a lot of potential and room for development when the two economies have complementary rather than competitive goods and services.

In this sense, they agreed to multiply bilateral trade by 15 and mutual investment by three, between then and 2030.

Russia is currently among the 30 largest foreign investors in Vietnam, with nearly 150 projects and capital estimated at more than nine thousand and 500 million dollars, while Indochina is implementing twenty projects in that country with support of about three billion dollars. .

Vietnam established diplomatic relations with the former Soviet Union on January 30, 1950, and on June 16, 1994, signed a treaty on the fundamental principles that will govern the relationship with Russia.

On January 1, 2001, Hanoi and Moscow signed a joint declaration on the bilateral strategic partnership, which was renewed on July 27, 2012 when they signed a statement that elevated the said alliance to the strategic category.

