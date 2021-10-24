Russian and Chinese warships conducted their first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean

Illustrative photo of Chinese soldiers standing guard as the Russian ship Admiral Tributes arrives to conduct a joint naval exercise in Dagang Port, Qingdao (Reuters/File)

The Chinese and Russian navies have completed their first joint patrol in the Pacific OceanThe Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

Warships of the Russian Navy and the People’s Liberation Army of China They conducted their first joint patrol in the Western Pacific from October 17-23‘, explains the statement.

According to the memorandum, the mission aspires to “Displaying the flags of the two countries of Russia and China, maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, protecting the goals of maritime economic activity of the two countries.“.

A total of ten ships, five from each of the two countries, participated in the maneuvers. In the same year, the Russian-Chinese naval exercises Naval Interaction 2021 were held in the Sea of ​​Japan.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense stressed that during these exercises it strictly respected international law and did not enter the territorial waters of third countries.

Japanese media denounced the passage of warships through the Tsugaru StraitBut Beijing responded that it was not a regional waterway and that warships from any country could freely cross it.

In the field of aviation, since 2019 the two countries have been participating in joint strategic patrols taking place in the South China Sea and the Sea of ​​Japan.

I did the exercises last week Shared Sea 2021that started with a party in And Peter the Great extended in the Gulf of Russia until Sunday.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Type 052D missile destroyer participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army Navy at sea near Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province (Mark Schiefelbein / AFP / Archive)

Chinese state media said the exercises will cover Communications, anti-mine, anti-aircraft and submarine operations, joint maneuvers and shooting at sea targets.

Naval military exercises began in the waters near Russia’s Peter the Great Bay in the Sea of ​​Japan. The People’s Liberation Army Chinese Envoy (EPL) advanced warships, including the Great Destroyer Tibo 055 NanchangThe destructive Tibo 052D Kunmingand frigates Tibo 054A Binzhou e Liuzhou, the full width of the ship Tipu 903A DongpinghuIn addition to fixed-wing warplanes and anti-submarine helicopters for the eastern, southern and northern theater commands, while Russia has deployed large numbers. Ships, frigates and anti-submarine aircraftAccording to media information world times.

exercise joint strength They fired at targets designed to mimic enemy surface ships and conducted air defense exercises involving Russian helicopters and multi-role fighters. The Russian Defense Ministry said the SU-30SM.

Although such exercises have already been conducted, reports indicate that For the first time, China has sent warplanes and anti-submarine destroyers with more than 10,000 tons of displacement to conduct exercises abroad..

Since then, joint naval exercises between China and Russia have been held in the Sea of ​​2021 2012.

Both countries are united in Opposition to the dominant influence of the United States in world affairs They have been highly critical of Washington’s foreign policy in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Although Beijing tends to follow Moscow’s lead on issues such as Iran, it is increasingly determined to defend what it sees as its own. Vital interests in relation to Taiwan, the South China Sea and the entire Indo-Pacific region.

The Beijing regime strongly criticized the agreement Australia gets a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with US technology, announced last month, is largely seen as a response to China’s greatly improved naval capabilities.

