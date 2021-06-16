Russia salutes Finland and defeats Finland in Euro 2020

Russia celebrated their first win at Euro 2020 by defeating newcomer Finland at the bottom line in the Group B match. Photo: AFP

The Finns who defeated Denmark on Saturday (1-0) in the match he participated in Christian Eriksen fadedHe started strong and moved forward with a beautiful header from Joel Pohjanpalo. But the referee canceled the goal due to offside from the Union Berlin striker.

Although there are few chances for both teams, the midfielder Alexei Miranchuk scored the only goal of the match, with a shot for the team from inside the area in the added time of the first half (45 + 2).

Finland and Russia had an entertaining match For TV viewers and attendees at the St. Petersburg Stadium, especially in the first part.

Thanks to this victory, Russia regains life after its way upturned after its defeat against Belgium In his first appearance last Saturday with a score of 3-0.

The Russian national team is superior to Finland in key B, although they have the same points. Belgium continues to lead, Also with three units, waiting for their confrontation against Denmark Thursday in Copenhagen.

Finland will play its options to qualify for the second round next Monday against Belgium In St. Petersburg, while Russia will do the same against Denmark in Copenhagen at the same time.