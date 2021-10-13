Russia proposes to the United States to mutually cancel all restrictions on diplomatic missions

Moscow and Washington imposed several sanctions on each other, in addition to significantly reducing their mutual diplomatic missions against the background of the deterioration of relations in recent years.

The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed to the United States to cancel all restrictions imposed on the work of the diplomatic missions of the two countries in recent years. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia will not leave hostilities against Moscow unanswered, but noted that the Kremlin is not seeking to increase tensions between the two countries.

“We discussed the situation and prospects for the development of relations between the two countries, and paid special attention to issues related to the work of Russian and American foreign representations on each other’s territory. […] We propose to remove all restrictions imposed by both sides in recent years,” stated in a note from the Russian diplomatic service.

The statement was issued on the sidelines of talks between Russian Foreign Ministry officials and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who arrived in Russia on October 11 with the aim of beginning to establish stable and predictable bilateral relations. See also Beijing studies Q2 2020 GDP

A group of US senators is calling on President Biden to expel 300 Russian diplomats

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier today that the initial talks did not yield many results due to the US side’s reluctance to accept Moscow’s demands. However, he noted that there is still some progress that has been made and that the intensity of the dialogue on bilateral relations will be increased.