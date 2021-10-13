Another rudeness from Enrique de Sussex and Megan de Sussex to the British royal family: They refuse to attend the Diana Wales tribute | United Kingdom | Royals | property | nnda nnni | Globalism

At the end of last week it was confirmed Henry Sussex And Megan De Sussex He won’t be attending an actual event he’s hosting William Cambridge In honor of Diana Wells, which will be held next Tuesday 19 October at Kensington Palace in the United Kingdom, An event that will be attended by about 100 people, including the family and friends of Mrs.

Spokespeople for the Dukes of Sussex confirmed last weekend that the media couple would not attend the memorial service, which had to be postponed due to restrictions due to the pandemic. The reasons are unknown For those who have decided not to travel, particularly given that restrictions on travel to the UK from the US have been lifted.

The purpose of the meeting to be held in Kensington is Thank donors Helping them fund a statue of Diana Wells that was unveiled on July 1 for her 60th birthday, but this weekend a Sussex spokesperson confirmed they would not be attending.

William Cambridge and Henry Sussex honoring their mother, Diana Wells. (Photo: AFP)

As we remember, Mrs. Dee’s youngest son actually saw the statue during the party last July. The unveiling of the statue was collected by William Cambridge and Henry Sussex, separated for monthsFor the first time since the funeral of his grandfather, Felipe de Idemburgo, last April.

The last time Meghan from Sussex set foot on British soil was in March 2020, when she attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the two-year-old son of the Sussex family, He has not been back in England since December 2019While her daughter, Lilibit Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has not yet met her great-grandmother, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.