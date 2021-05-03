Art and Culture: Call 2021 promotes art in the digital space

Tyrol. Under the theme “Art and Culture in the Digital Space – Call of 2021”, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Public Service and Sports is awarding a total of € 2.5 million in funding. We are looking for innovative digital projects that can be submitted from May 3 to July 31, 2021.



What is “Call 2021”?

The Funding from the Federal Ministry “Call 2021” He wants to give a boost and an incentive to stimulate digital projects and new innovative forms of artistic production, transfer of knowledge and culture as well as communication with the public.

Individual artists as well as artistic and cultural institutions of all branches can Until July 31, 2021 Submit their projects. The project period will run from October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022.

Since the Federal Ministry project is supported by all the federal states, Tyrol also naturally supports the campaign.

“The State of Tyrol, of course, is happy to support this joint project.”

compressed Cultural advisor Bayat Balfradier He adds:

“We expect more valuable motives in this area from the joint conversation with the federal government,” he added.

The importance of digital space

The pandemic has allowed us to see a lot with new eyes, but it has especially shown us the importance of digital space in our lives. Not only as an alternative room is necessary, but especially as a room A space of opportunity, an engine for artistic innovation and social thinking.

“With Call 2021, the federal government wants to continue the digitization offensive alongside the federal states and develop better digital capabilities,”

And therefore Minister of State for Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer.

Here There is more information about financing

