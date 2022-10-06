Rossio Sanchez Azuara is fond of a new program in the United States

Aztec TV It was the first company to give a golden opportunity to Rossio Sanchez Azuara; For this reason, he considers the TV station his home.

In April 2022, he returned for the third time to the Agusco series of the talk show’Closer to RossioBetween criticism and the apparent level of public not being high, there are rumors of his possible departure.

The decision becomes easier for Potosina when you know that there is already another attractive TV station Sanchez Azuara.

Journalist Jorge Carvajal revealed the arrival of Sandra Summer To Telemundo as Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Development, he will open doors for the company’s Mexican presenter from the United States.

He said that the CEO had already spoken to Rossio and offered her an attractive project and a promise to improve her salary.

Will Rossio Sanchez Azuara leave Azteca TV?

Telemundo managers had their first choice to add to their team Laura Pozzo from Peru, What they didn’t realize was the controversial role of the driver in it Celebrity House.

Participation in the reality show was expected to give a new image of South America, although when she left it was said that she lost the respect of many people.

The first decision was to punish Pozzo and not see her anymore as an option to start a new talk show.

Karbagel stated that they were also angry at the famous woman for behaving with them.

“Laura Bozzo is having problems with the Telemundo executives, and that is precisely why they took her out of La Casa de los Famosos, they are very angry with her, it is not known if there is a legal case against her, chances are, because she burned many numbers, because see Menu in many ways, offended them”

He explained that Potosina had entered into plans to be close to the former director of TV Azteca.

Smeister told Telemundo executives that in order to compete for audience, the queen of “talk shows” was required, so he suggested reinstating Rocío Sánchez Azuara.

“What do they need, talk show? Well don’t do what Laura does because she doesn’t even work, she doesn’t give a rating, the person giving that rating is Rossio Sanchez Azuara.”

The evidence that the board of directors gave to Telemundo executives was the big numbers Sánchez Azuara achieved on Televisa, Imagen and at this very moment TV Azteca.

The only one but seems to be the same TV presenter.

Apparently, Sanchez Azuara didn’t like the way she was kicked out of the US network.

It is said that in 2008, Pozzo asked Telemundo to fire Rocio Sanchez Azuara; At the time, they both had programs on the Miami-based television station and were in competition with Univision’s ‘El Show de Cristina’.

This situation is likely to cause Rocío to not accept a return to the company.