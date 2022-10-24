Rooms or money in Dominican Republic

I have no rooms, or I need rooms, or the rooms are not enough for me, or this person has many rooms, these are phrases that spread among his people, of course some utter them as few, given the way he speaks of the inhabitants of this area.

According to the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, Hispaniola was one of the first colonies in America in which the Spaniards implemented a currency system.

In 1505, the kings of Spain had coins called maravedíes minted to be sent to the island where they later ordered a factory.

Likewise, in 1542, the Casa de la Moneda was established on this island, shortly after those in Mexico which were installed in 1535, to mint silver and wool (of lower quality than silver), coins, when made from little The metal, in a derogatory way, was called as “Santo Domingo coins”.

But it was not until after the independence of the Dominican Republic in 1844 that the circulation of Dominican coins called Cuarto de Real, which in turn was a Spanish coin made in the United States, began to circulate.

From there, historians suggest using the word quarter in popular vernacular to refer to money.

Although it is not the only way to call money here, since it is also called chele, it is undoubtedly the most used, especially at a popular level, so let us be careful not to make mistakes and to think when we are told about rooms it refers to cottages, the difference is important.

