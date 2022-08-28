Roland Garros 2022: From Australia to Paris, the believer Nadal: “If I had not trusted to win, I would not be here” | Sports

After two years of silence and intimacy, imposed in fact because the pandemic has reduced the presence of journalists to a minimum, the Roland Garros boardroom relives the hustle and bustle of the comings and goings of the great tennis family. There you can hear Naomi Osaka whisper as she attends TV, with giant headphones wrapping around her temples and stripping her of the world at times; On the other side of the underground, Paula Padusa is talking and joking in English during a video call; Dominic Timm also smiles in another armchair, despite the recent physical martyrdom; And about noon, after completing the morning training in the central court, the master of the house burst into: “Rafa is coming.” Nadal king of parisor the The king of humorIt also describes the tournament.

“For a while I was the best here, but I don’t think so anymore …,” laughs the Mallorca, who reacts to bad weather – rain, gray skies, unpleasant days – with a good face. He wears jeans and a white polo shirt highlighting his tan, adjusts the bottles surrounding the microphone, and salutes the woman in charge of transcription, who returns the compliment from a glass booth, and answers in a good mood. “If we are not well emotionally, then everything else will be impossible, and even more so if we arrive with fair preparation and without perfect results, Either because of injuries or otherwise, but that’s the reality. I don’t have much to speculate: what’s out there,” he admitted when asked by this newspaper.

And what lies ahead, say recent events, adversity, a bad left foot, a bloody canoe, is another of those challenges within reach of very few. Not for him, who actually did so last January in Australia, and why not, dream of shooting down the injured beast again and repeating the feat. “If I didn’t believe that could happen, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

That is, Nadal does not lose faith. No matter how much of his body forces him to hit the brakes over and over, no matter how much his pain often translates to a non-living person and no matter how increasingly other players are currently being nominated, Call yourself Novak DjokovicCall yourselves Carlos Alcaraz, he does not give up or skimp. “Let’s see what could happen.” There is life, so there is hope. After all, he says, “I’m going to be 36 and not know how much Roland Garros I have left to play, because you’re not stupid and you know opportunities are limited, so I want to give myself as many options as possible.”

The hope of Dr. Kotoru

From the start, Nadal is confident that his foot can handle the burden that awaits him thanks to the presence of the doctor. “I’m sure he won’t bother me here. The fact that the angel [Ruiz-Cotorro] My presence here can decisively help me,” he identifies. Next, he uses the logic’s argument, as well as the breadth of his shoulders’ argument: “I’ve won 13 times here and I know what’s out there. There is no writing in the press or any opinion from any fan adding 0.5% pressure to me, because the pressure I create for myself in the end outweighs anyone who comes from outside.” The Balearic Islands cling to the sport’s unpredictability, over and over again: “What seems impossible Today, after a few days of stopping it seems impossible, and it may even start to seem very possible.”

Nadal hits the ball during training on Saturday. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Nadal is confident about the day’s work – the double sessions since he arrived in the tournament, last Wednesday – and that if he can beat the first-round traps and reclaim the tempo point, the click will come. “It happened in Australia, where I put myself in a position to have a chance. And here it is no different. I have to be positive and believe, and build my options little by little. I have to be prepared because if it does, I don’t think it is far, it is far Very,” he answers optimistically.

But, what are the differences between the situation in January, when he triumphed in Melbourne after more than half a year of absence (again due to his footing) and catching Covid at the gates of the former? pioneerand current conditions? EL PAÍS answers: “If we compare both cases, there are better and worse things.” “In terms of training, I got there with a little bit of preparation, although I have to say the foot was better than it is now, which is a very important advantage. It is true that my feet have been very bad for months, but when I got there it was the situation Better than it allowed me to be calmer. Besides, this is a tournament that I know very well and have been successful in, so if I play well, it is true that my chances are greater than they were in Australia. History says that.”

Four trials in January, five trials now

In any case, Nadal says he is not a man who rethinks things too often or speculates, that he simply accepts things as they come, and that, today, he does not feel occupied first place Despite the splendor of Paris. “The results say I’m not the favourite, at all, but that’s something that didn’t bother me too much; in fact, when I was probably the favourite, I never considered myself that way. Of course I’m one of the candidates,” he explained, emphasizing the harshness of the image. Of course, not He loses sleep: “A lot of things can happen before you get to the games you suppose.” That is, A virtual crossover in the quarter-finals with Djokovic and another in the semi-finals with Alcaraz, who will make his debut on Sunday. Against Juan Ignacio Londero.

Nadal will do so on Monday, against Australia’s Jordan Thompson (82). And he will do it again against all odds. Five months ago in Melbourne, the champion of 21 majors rang the bell, having played only four warm-up matches; Now he’ll make it to the Paris premiere after breaking a rib and battling his foot again, with just five matches on clay, and for the first time, without raising a trophy against Roland Garros on the roof he’s traditionally been swept over.

“In Australia, something that seemed impossible was won, considering where we came from, and here we are. Winning is not an obligation or anything like that, as it sometimes seemed in years past, but I will do my best to give myself another chance.” , concludes the speech. Quite a declaration of faith.

