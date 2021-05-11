Roger Federer tells you how to plan the perfect trip to Switzerland

Roger Federer has only played two games in 2021 so far, and missed nearly all of them last season due to double surgery on his right knee. The Swiss phenomenon reached the quarter-finals in Doha in early March, surrendering to future championship winner Nikoloz Basilashvili, as well as wasting a match point in the play-off set.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will return very soon in Geneva, which will be his only preparatory stop at Roland Garros. The 39-year-old from Basel is already preparing for Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, and dreams of finally winning a singles gold medal.

Meanwhile, the former No. 1 scientist has also become his country’s new tourism ambassador. The Swiss recently participated in a commercial with movie legend Robert De Niro who toured the planet.

During a virtual chat about “Zoom”, the maestro provided his fans and people around the world with some ideas for planning their trip to Switzerland.

Roger Federer will return to the ring in Geneva

Federer said, “The best option is to fly to Zurich or Geneva.”

“In the summer it is possible to visit wonderful places like Lucerne, Interlaken, Basel, Zurich, Bern and Jungfrau, not forgetting the countless wonderful museums in our country. The Beyeler Foundation Art Museum is a great sight, not to mention the Tinguely Museum, where I myself have been several times when I was younger.

Lucerne has the Swiss Transport Museum, which remains my favorite place to take my kids. Children love it a lot since there are old trams, trains, planes, cars and bikes. Of course, we also have a great culture associated with the festival.

There is Fasnacht, which is a kind of carnival in March, and then there is all the jazz and different film festivals, ”continued Roger Federer. Photo provided by Twitter by Roger Federer.