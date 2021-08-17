Mexico and the United States “meet” in Washington for a “high-level economic dialogue” – El Financiero

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed, on Tuesday, that there will be a high-level meeting to be agreed upon by the Presidents of Mexico and the United States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Joe Biden, respectively, and Vice President Kamala Harris, which will be held next September.
“make sure that High-level economic dialogue He said in the morning conference that the President agreed with President Biden and Vice President Harris will be held on September 9 in Washington.
The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Relations will participate from the Mexico side.
From the US side, the Department of State and Trade and the Office of the US Trade Representative will participate, according to the chancellor’s statement.
The topics on the agenda to be discussed are as follows:
Supply chain transfer
Emergency Coordination Mechanisms
International cooperation for development in southern Mexico and Central America
Border infrastructure.
