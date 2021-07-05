Roger Federer, chosen by Switzerland for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Marca Claro

Roger Federer will represent his country at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. | Reuters

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer He was chosen by his country’s federation to represent her in the next Tokyo 2020 Olympics, In the absence of confirmation from the 39-year-old athlete, who has stated in recent days that he will make a decision on the matter as soon as he participates in the Wimbledon.

On Saturday 26 June, Federer stated that despite his desire to play all tournaments, including the Olympics, His decision to participate in this edition will be taken with his team after the British Championship.

“Obviously, if you play here too well or too badly, I think that affects the entire outlook for the summer,” he said on that day. “I feel like I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But now we have decided that after Wimbledon we will sit down as a team and decide the next steps.”

Roger Federer is currently ranked Round of 16 of Grand Slam, Where the Italian will be measured on Monday Lorenzo Sonego, Who, by the way, has already been confirmed to represent his country at the Tokyo 2020 Tennis Championships.

Olympic tennis will never have at least two of the best names: Spanish Rafael Nadal, Who said you need to rest and recover, and Dominic Tim who recently injured his right wrist.

Federer, who shares the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal, He won two Olympic medals for Switzerland: Silver singles in London 2012 and gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in Beijing 2008. He did not play in Rio 2016 due to a left knee injury.