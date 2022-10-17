Robotín was upset with Tilsa Lozano VIDEO and berated him for advising Robotina The Great Show: ‘Too much tuna for too little entertainment’ | Offers

how strong. two robots s Tilsa Lozano They experienced a tense moment at the recent “El Gran Show” concert. The model dared to give Robotina’s advice by emphasizing with the phrase that she deserves someone better than Alán Castillo, but the street artist has “squared” her immediate life.

“ First, I want to tell you “a lot of tuna for a little can”, that’s my opinion . Second, I want to say that you are a very smart woman and that’s a positive, you said last week that because you were fighting with him you wouldn’t miss the chance to show off on this track and that was the smartest thing for you you could do, you didn’t miss the chance, because not only did the audience see you, but Also Gisela, the choreographer, you were great,” Tilsa’s words to Robotina.

However, these statements noticeably bothered two robotswho did not hesitate to scold her for her inquisitive message.

“ I want to say something, I respect Mrs. Tilsa, she should judge as a jury, but sometimes she says some phrases that have nothing to do with her, I don’t like some of her comments . In my thoughts there are no such sayings, and I do not have that kind of thought. We are all the same, we all live on Earth.”

Two robots confront Telsa Lozano for comment on Robotina

Gisela asks our robots to thank

Makes it clear! two robotsKarelys Molina, was a substitute for Samhara Lubaton in Big Show s Gisela Valcarcel took advantage of this moment To mention that two robots made it to the dance floor.

“I have to add something, to Robotina who did so well and was so successful, to be grateful (…) I came to this path because Robotín was there and I thank Robotín because he is the one who led to.. “And there is always a thank-you, who is not thankful Someone who knows nothing and does not know where he started and who does not know where he began, will not have a good port to reach,” said the popular “Sineto.”

Robotina replaces Samhara Lubaton

“Robotina entered the dance floor as her replacement at the third concert of ‘Big Show’. After his entry also came popular’two robotsTo accompany her ex-partner, it’s time for Gisela to play a joke on both: “I’m going to the sauna again.”

Alan Castillo took Sineto’s joke gracefully, but went on to talk about both characters: “The fact that he does not have a motorbike lowers his spirits. One falls in love with a motorbike and then there is nothing”crossed in front of “Robotín”.

This comment made Carles uncomfortable and she responded to the reality dance show host. “No no no. I was with him on the motorbike, with the combi, so it doesn’t matter.” Explained “Robotina”