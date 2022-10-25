Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister: Who is Akshata Murti, the billionaire wife of the new president

  • Becky Morton
  • BBC, political correspondent

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murti met while they were studying at Stanford University.

Rishi Sunak’s rise to power drew attention in India, and not just because he is the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin.

His wife Akshata Murti, 42, is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country’s most famous businessmen, nicknamed “Bill Gates of India”.

The family uses two different ways to write the family name: murti and murthy. The father prefers to use Murthy, while his wife and daughter choose Murthy.

Heiress to a multi-billion dollar fortune, Akshata Murti was thrown into the spotlight when it emerged earlier this year that Register a foreign domicile for tax purposes.

