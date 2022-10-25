Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister: Who is Akshata Murti, the billionaire wife of the new president

Becky Morton

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murti met while they were studying at Stanford University.

Rishi Sunak’s rise to power drew attention in India, and not just because he is the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin.

His wife Akshata Murti, 42, is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country’s most famous businessmen, nicknamed “Bill Gates of India”.

The family uses two different ways to write the family name: murti and murthy. The father prefers to use Murthy, while his wife and daughter choose Murthy.

Heiress to a multi-billion dollar fortune, Akshata Murti was thrown into the spotlight when it emerged earlier this year that Register a foreign domicile for tax purposes.

This means that you do not have to pay any tax on your earnings made outside the UK. After the revelation, he agreed to pay taxes on his worldwide income.

Despite her family’s immense wealth, Mrs. Morty The origin was more modest.

In a letter to her daughter, published in the 2013 collection, Narayana Murthy recalled how in April 1989 she learned from a colleague that her daughter was born in the town of Hubli, because the family could not afford the phone.

“Your mother and I were young at the time and struggling to find our place in our jobs,” the letter reads.

image source, Getty Images explained, Akshata Murti with Usha Sunak and Yashvir Sunak, parents of the current British Prime Minister, during the previous campaign for the Conservative Party leadership in August, which was won by Liz Truss.

When she was only a few months old, Mrs. Murti was sent to live with her paternal grandparents while her mother, Sudha Murti, and her father furthered their careers in Mumbai.

after one year, Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys, a telecom services company that would make him one of the richest people in India..

Mrs. Murty’s successful parents instilled in each of their children the importance of education and hard work. Murthy said there was no television in the house so her children had time for “things like studying, reading, discussing and meeting with friends”.

Akshata Murti studied economics and French at Claremont McKenna College in California. Then she received a diploma from a specialized fashion college before working for Deloitte and Unilever.

Later he attended Stanford University where he obtained his MBA degree.

He was in that university Where he met Rishi Sunak. The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters..

commercial activities

Akshata Murti started her career in finance in California before creating her own fashion label, Akshata Designs, which launched her first collection in 2011.

She told Vogue India that she has worked with artists in remote Indian villages to create her designs that are inspired by the values ​​of “authenticity, craftsmanship and the protection of rich heritage”.

However, the British newspaper The Guardian reported that The business collapsed within three years.

image source, Getty Images explained, The wife of the current British Prime Minister owns a 0.9% stake in Infosys, the company her father co-founded. The value of this stake is estimated at 800 million dollars.

Currently, one of Ms. Morty's main business interests is London branch of Catamaran Ventures, a company that she and her husband founded and invested in start or startup companies.

On the UK corporate registry, Companies House, Ms Murty is also listed as the Director of Digme Fitness, a gym chain.

The company filed for bankruptcy in February of this year after its revenues plummeted during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite receiving money from a scheme set up by the government to support businesses during that period.

Ms. Murty’s LinkedIn profile also indicates that she is the director of New & Lingwood, a company that sells luxury menswear.

It also owns 0.9% of Infosys shares, according to the company’s latest annual report. The value of this stake is estimated at 800 million dollars..

His actions at the company sparked controversy after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when Infosys came under pressure to end its Moscow operations. In April, a spokesperson for Infosys told the BBC that the company was in the process of closing its Russia office.

generally, The couple’s enormous wealth has prompted some to wonder if Snack has been in contact with ordinary peopleEspecially during the current crisis characterized by the high cost of living.

image source, Getty Images explained, The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters.

low profile

In the past, some prime ministers’ husbands, including Theresa May’s husband, Philip May, have kept a low profile.

Others, such as human rights lawyer Cherie Blair, who continued her work after her husband Tony became prime minister, have attracted more attention.

Mrs. Blair has often made headlines for her charitable work and book writing contracts.

So far, it does not appear that Akshata Murti has sought media attention, but it has been pushed to the fore by the recent controversy.

However, her husband’s rise to the highest position in British politics meant that interest in Mrs. Morty would become more evident.