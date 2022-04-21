Richard Hammond reveals that we will soon see a new grand tour

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Richard Hammond announced that filming for the new episode of The Grand Tour has ended.
Richard Hammond recently announced a RadioTimes.com He and co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May have finished filming the next episode of The Grand Tour, so we’ll soon see the three historical hosts embark on new exotic adventures.
What we know about the next special is that It will be held in Norwayas evidenced by the group photos that Clarkson posted on his social accounts that show two pillars of the march 1990s into the 2000s: yellow Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 and Subaru Impreza WRX STi.
What will we see in the upcoming special of The Grand Tour?
There weren’t many updates on the next episode of the Grand Tour, aside Photo uploaded by Jeremy Clarkson to social media From the Norwegian group, the sporty yellow Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 and Subaru Impreza WRX STI.
Hammond also stated that the crew is ready to film another episode, in order to recover from the long time between specials due to the pandemic. However, he did not miss any other details about the future of The Grand Tour, especially the next episode. He has just said they now have more confidence in setting up plots outside the UK, given the easing of restrictions.
“My passport could come out of my desk drawer again. It’s as if he’s been imprisoned for 25 years!“- says jokingly.”Things are getting better, and television and entertainment have a role to play now. I think anything you can escape from makes everyone happy“.
Who knows what awaits us from “those three” with two cars rallying in the harsh Norwegian soil …
—–
