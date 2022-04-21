Richard Hammond reveals that we will soon see a new grand tour

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Richard Hammond announced that filming for the new episode of The Grand Tour has ended.

What we know about the next special is that It will be held in Norwayas evidenced by the group photos that Clarkson posted on his social accounts that show two pillars of the march 1990s into the 2000s: yellow Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 and Subaru Impreza WRX STi.

What will we see in the upcoming special of The Grand Tour?

