Richard Carapaz of Carche has been declared champion of the Tour de Suisse

The Ecuadorean cyclist made an excellent final stage in the Tour of Switzerland, not allowing surprises from Colombian Rigoberto Uran and taking the title.

Richard Karapaz won his first title with Ineos Grenadiers. The Ecuadorean finished a week at the highest level, reaching fifth in the final stage and leaving it with a win in the general classification.

The Ecuadorean got help from Eddie DunbarWho accompanied him throughout the podium and crossed the finish line with the “locomotive”. For this reason, both eventually embraced, because the Irishman had the best rally during all stages.

The Swiss Gino Mader achieved the victory of the stage (4:06:25), the second was Canadian Michael Woods and Italian Mattia Cattaneo completed the podium.

The last kilometers from the theater were the most exciting. Mader was the strongest and took the victory, but Carapaz responded well to the rhythm that Rigoberto Uran tried to set, who wanted to snatch the final victory.

The beginning of the stage was hectic. There were several attacks by different cyclists who tried to leave to escape the day. However, the fugitives were never a danger to the peloton, which imposed a strong rhythm to avoid surprises.

Ineos Grenadiers did a great job for Richard Carapaz. Carchense was always accompanied by the social gathering of the British band, which maintained a The perfect pace for the “locomotive”.

17 kilometers from the finish line, the American Nelson Paulis began the attack and Rigoberto Uran also tried, but Carapaz from Karch responded with a big sheet and received the help of teammate Eddie Dunbar.

At the end of the stage Richard Carapaz was very excited about his victory with Ineos and in the background I heard some shouts in Spanish saying “let’s go mijín”.

It’s a beautiful victory. We did very well. It gives us a lot of confidence for what we have left. It’s a sample of what the team will show on the tourEcuadorean said.

When asked about his role in the Tour de France, he did not hesitate: “We will share the lead with Gee (Geriant Thomas). We will win the Tour. The race will put everyone in their place“.

Dozens of Ecuadoreans have arrived in the area Andermatt To celebrate with Karabaz. When he came out to receive the trophy, his compatriots did not hesitate to chant “Yes we can” in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

What will happen

Richard Karapaz will join the Ineos Grenadiers business to prepare for the Tour de France. In fact, Carchense will do Learn about some of the stages From “Grand Buckley”.

The British team will announce in the next few days the line-up that will compete in the Tour, but some insurance is Carapaz, Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte, Mishaw Kwiatkowski and Tao Geojegan Hart. The other three locations have yet to be determined.

Ineos announced Thomas as captain, but we’ll have to wait for the final announcement from Dave Brailsford, manager The strongest team in the world.

