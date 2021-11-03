Return of the Porcupine Tree, new album and concert in Italy

The song “Close/Continue” is awaited by the song “Harridan”, listen to it on TIMMUSIC!

12 years after the incident, I porcupine tree One of the British rock bands that has managed the most to break the boundaries of musical genres, surprise announces its comeback with close / continue The new album is coming on June 24th.

An old woman It is the first single from the upcoming unreleased album. The song is a lively eight-minute ride that perfectly recreates the band’s signature sound.

close / continue Arriving after more than a decade in the works, it consists of 7 tracks and will be available in standard CD, double vinyl, dichroic vinyl and in white Musicassetta format, the latter in a limited edition.

It will also be possible to purchase a deluxe version of the album, published in the “Crystal Clear Vinyl” format, a “crystal” vinyl that, according to audiophiles, enhances audio performance, contains three 45 seconds with all the tracks of the Standard Edition. + 2 additional tracks. Finally, a ‘Deluxe CD & Bluray’ edition will also be available which includes Standard CD + 2nd CD with 3 additional tracks, Auto versions, 96/24 HD Stereo and 5.1/Dolby Atmos versions, all dedicated to an exclusive art book.

“An old woman And some new songs were composed shortly after the release of The Incident – Porcupine Tree Explained – saved to a computer file called PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, etc. In some moments we almost forgot those songs, in other moments, we were tormented at the thought of ending them to understand where they would lead us. Listening to the final tracks, it immediately became clear that this project was unlike any of the work each of us had done outside of the band: the DNA of the voice immediately explained that these songs were slowly and unambiguously creating, the Porcupine log tree. And in “Harridan” you can feel all this DNA. “

The Porcupine Tree will return live, for the first time since 2010, in Europe and the UK starting in October 2022 with an album presentation tour, and will also arrive in Italy on one date, October 24, 2022, at the Mediolanum Forum of Milan (Asago). The tour will continue in America and Canada.