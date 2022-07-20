Resident Evil, the series enters the Netflix Top 10 list dominated by Stranger Things

As expected given the success of the gaming franchise, the series vampire Recording significant numbers, it has officially entered the Netflix Top 10 list, and the number one spot is still in the hands of Stranger Things. Not everyone expected Resident Evil to succeed, especially after the failure of the movie.

After the poor outcome of the storyline with Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil has found a new life thanks to Netflix Original TV Series. Fans and critics were immediately divided over the actual quality of the show but the general audience still seemed to be appreciated. You can find a Resident Evil review on Everyeye.

The series reached second place thanks to 72 million watch hours Registered globally only in the first week of posting on the platform.

It has nothing to do with Stranger Things’ numbers which reached 100 million hours of views a few weeks after the publication of Volume 2.

Stranger Things became the first English-language show to hit 1 billion watch hours in just its first month of release.

The effect on Resident Evil’s results is above all the shock of the series’ pilot episode, which kept audiences glued to the sofas at home.

However, Resident Evil was butchered on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that many critics aren’t entirely happy with the result.